5 things to do this week: ‘I’ve been kissed by Marion Ross,’ candlelight walk and more Published 2:47 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

1

“I’ve Been Kissed by Marion Ross”

Albert Lea High School teacher Jim Haney will present “I’ve Been Kissed by Marion Ross,” about the life and times of Marion Ross, during a lecture at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village. The lecture will follow Ross from her time in Albert Lea and her big break in the entertainment industry to what Ross is doing today. The event is free for museum members and $5 for nonmembers.

2

Bingo

United Methodist Church — at 702 S. Highway 69 — will host family bingo at 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no cost to play, and winners will get gift cards to local businesses. Everyone is welcome.

3

Open gym

Families are invited to enjoy indoor active time during an open gym from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Albert Lea YMCA. Staff will have basketballs, jump ropes and other play equipment. Cost is $5 per family, and families are defined as up to two adults and all children living at the same address. Pre-registration is required. Register at alschools.ce.eleyo.com

4

Candlelight Walk

Myre-Big Island State Park will host a candlelight walk from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Experience a winter evening by candlelight. Bring your snow boots, snowshoes or skis and make your way through the woods on a candlelit path. Park at the picnic grounds. Refreshments and a warm, cozy fire will be provided. The event is free because it’s Free Park Day.

5

Birthday Tournament

Strike Zone — at 1003 8th St. N. in Northwood — will host Mike’s Luck-of-the-Draw Birthday Tournament starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. Sign-up is at 1 p.m., with the tournament at 2 p.m. Cost is $20 per entry.