5 things to do this week: Live music, puzzles, meatball supper and more

Published 4:30 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

By alexguerrero

1

Spenser Rahm & Ben Jennings

Spenser Rahm & Ben Jennings, otherwise known as Stubble Trouble, will play a myriad of genres that will undoubtedly be entertaining for everyone starting at 3 p.m. Sunday at Bend in the Road. Bend in the Road is at 25483 State Highway 13 in Manchester.

Email newsletter signup

2

Puzzle tournament

Good Shot Golf and Sporting Claying will host its first puzzle tournament at 6 p.m. Friday. Compete in teams of four on 300 piece puzzles. Four beers/seltzers/sodas per person, and a pizza per team are included. The first team to complete their puzzle wins, and each teammate will receive $50 in Good Shot Bucks. Cost is $30 per person and open to anyone. Doors open at 5 p.m. Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays is at 124 Arrowhead Drive in Emmons. People must sign up ahead of time to participate. Message or email GoodShotEmmons@gmail.com to sign up.

3

Meatball supper

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village will host a meatball supper, bake sale and silent auction from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Moose Lodge 1703. The meal includes meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies and a dinner roll. Drinks can be bought at the lodge. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the museum, through a board member or at the door. To purchase with a credit card over the phone, call 507-373-8003. A variety of baked goods and silent auction items will also be available for purchase. The lodge is at 1623 W. Main St.

4

Soup and pie

Emmons Fire and First Responders will host their 26th annual soup and pie supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Emmons Lutheran Church. There will be wild rice, ham and beans, chicken noodle soup and chili as well as homemade pies. The event is a free will donation, with all proceeds going toward training volunteers, maintaining equipment and purchasing supplies. Emmons Lutheran Church is at 490 Pearl St. in Emmons.

5

Skate and Movie Night

The Albert Lea Police Department will host a movie night at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at City Arena. The event, for children 5 to 14, features a Harry Potter costume contest, pizza and prizes. Cost for skating rental is $5. The arena is at 701 Lake Chapeau Drive.

 

More News

Mayo Clinic Health System leader recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s ‘Top 25 Women Leaders’

It’s not all about the weather: Law change to alter budget forecast

Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll

USC robotics teams headed to state

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections