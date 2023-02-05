5 things to do this week: Live music, puzzles, meatball supper and more Published 4:30 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

1

Spenser Rahm & Ben Jennings

Spenser Rahm & Ben Jennings, otherwise known as Stubble Trouble, will play a myriad of genres that will undoubtedly be entertaining for everyone starting at 3 p.m. Sunday at Bend in the Road. Bend in the Road is at 25483 State Highway 13 in Manchester.

2

Puzzle tournament

Good Shot Golf and Sporting Claying will host its first puzzle tournament at 6 p.m. Friday. Compete in teams of four on 300 piece puzzles. Four beers/seltzers/sodas per person, and a pizza per team are included. The first team to complete their puzzle wins, and each teammate will receive $50 in Good Shot Bucks. Cost is $30 per person and open to anyone. Doors open at 5 p.m. Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays is at 124 Arrowhead Drive in Emmons. People must sign up ahead of time to participate. Message or email GoodShotEmmons@gmail.com to sign up.

3

Meatball supper

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village will host a meatball supper, bake sale and silent auction from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Moose Lodge 1703. The meal includes meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies and a dinner roll. Drinks can be bought at the lodge. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the museum, through a board member or at the door. To purchase with a credit card over the phone, call 507-373-8003. A variety of baked goods and silent auction items will also be available for purchase. The lodge is at 1623 W. Main St.

4

Soup and pie

Emmons Fire and First Responders will host their 26th annual soup and pie supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Emmons Lutheran Church. There will be wild rice, ham and beans, chicken noodle soup and chili as well as homemade pies. The event is a free will donation, with all proceeds going toward training volunteers, maintaining equipment and purchasing supplies. Emmons Lutheran Church is at 490 Pearl St. in Emmons.

5

Skate and Movie Night

The Albert Lea Police Department will host a movie night at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at City Arena. The event, for children 5 to 14, features a Harry Potter costume contest, pizza and prizes. Cost for skating rental is $5. The arena is at 701 Lake Chapeau Drive.