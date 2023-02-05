5 things to do this week: Sledding, Historical Faire and more Published 5:35 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

1

Sledding day

Cub Scout Pack 105 will host a sledding day from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Academy Park. Hot chocolate and coffee will be provided, and there is a warming house. People should park by the Freeborn County Humane Society. For any questions, call the cub master at 307-272-5122. Academy Park is off Frank Hill Drive between East Third Street and East Fourth Street.

Email newsletter signup

2

Winter Showcase

Unlimited Possibilities Dance Studio will host their Winter Showcase at 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday at Albert Lea High School. Mark your calendar and support your favorite dancers. Tickets — available at updsdance.com or the studio — are first come, first serve. The QR code pictured on the ticket will be required for entrance. Albert Lea High School is at 2000 Tiger Lane.

3

Big Island Rendezvous Historical Faire

The Big Island Rendezvous annual Historical Faire will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Northbridge Mall. The event includes demonstrations, such as gold panning, fabric printing, music and the New Ulm Battery. There will also be over 20 tables of items for sale, including candles, beadwork, ironwork, art, jewelry and colonial crafts.

4

Cakes and wine

Three Oak Vineyards and Winery/Three Oak Wines will host a cake and wine pairing just in time for Valentine’s Day from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 and are available online at threeoakwines.com or at the winery. No reservations are required. Three Oaks Vineyards and Winery is at 73505 225th St.

5

Grandma’s Valentine’s party

Grandma’s Gourmets will have a Valentine’s party for children from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Northbridge Mall food court. Cost is free with a donation of two grocery or food care items. Stations include Valentine’s movie and hot cocoa, slime making, coloring, cookie decorating and a make-and-take snack mix. The mall is at 2510 Bridge Ave.