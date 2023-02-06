6 Lake Mills wrestlers advance to state Published 1:26 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023

Lake Mills hosted district wrestling Saturday and will advance six wrestlers to the state tournament.

In the 10-team tournament, the Bulldogs finished in second place behind Nashua-Plainfield, who recently placed third at state duals.

“We had a very good day as a team,” said Lake Mills coach Alex Brandenburg. “Almost all of our kids placed what they were seeded or above and battled hard throughout the day.”

The Lake Mills individual wrestlers who punched their tickets for state are the following:

• Sophomores Hayden Helgeson (120), Cody Cox (145) and Wyatt Hanna (220), who all won their respective weight classes. For Helgeson and Hanna, this will be their second trip to state, while Cox goes for the first time.

• Lucas Oldenkamp (106), Geraldo Vazquez (113) and Steve Brandenburg (132) all advanced to state by placing second at their weights. Sophomore Oldenkamp qualifies for the second time, while senior Vazquez and freshman Brandenburg get to make their initial appearance.

“It was an intense day of wrestling today, but we are excited to have so many wrestlers get to wrestle at state,” Brandenburg said. “If we can continue the momentum down to Des Moines, I think we can have several kids make the podium.”

The state tournament will be Wednesday through Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Team standings: Nashua-Plainfield 274.5, Lake Mills 173, Central Springs 129, Saint Ansgar 122.5, Newman Catholic 83, North Union 70.5, Northwood-Kensett 40, Rockford 22, West Fork 11, Riceville 4.

State qualifiers:

106- 1. Jayden Rinken, NP, So, 43-2; 2. Lucas Oldenkamp, LM, So, 43-2.

113- 1. Nic Brase, NP, So, 40-6; 2. Geraldo Vazquez, LM, Sr, 27-15.

120- 1. Hayden Helgeson, LM, So, 37-7; 2. Hayden Munn, NP, Jr, 36-14.

126- 1. Garret Rinken, NP, Sr, 47-0; 2. Christian Michels, STA, Jr, 33-9.

132- 1. Kendrick Huck, NP, Sr, 32-9; 2. Steve Brandenburg, LM, Fr, 31-4.

138- 1. Kaden Wilken, NP, Sr, 34-16; 2. Aslan Wills, STA, Jr, 26-13.

145- 1. Cody Cox, LM, So, 13-4; 2. Treycen Rollene, NK, Sr, 17-8.

152- 1. Preston Prazak, CS, Sr, 41-2; 2. Jackson Carey, NP, So, 34-14.

160- 1. Rory Prazak, CS, Jr, 36-8; 2. Eli Kalainoff, NP, Fr, 36-14.

170- 1. Titus Evans, NP, Jr, 27-6; 2. Regan Witt, STA, Jr, 30-5.

182- 1. Tate White, NP, Jr, 30-12; 2. Mikhail Meyer, STA, Sr, 20-19.

195- 1. Aiden Sullivan, NP, Jr, 40-11; 2. Tate Mayer, STA, Sr, 18-7.

220- 1. Wyatt Hanna, LM, So, 38-5; 2. Jackson Zwanziger, NP, Sr, 26-21.

285- 1. Landon Pratt, NP, Sr, 17-11. 2. Zack Pearce, RF, Sr, 8-12.