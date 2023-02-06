6 more Albert Lea wrestlers headed to state tournament Published 9:11 pm Saturday, February 25, 2023

1 of 4

A total of seven Albert Lea wrestlers will compete at the Minnesota state wrestling tournament this week after advancing from the Section 1AA tournament on Saturday.

Michael Olson, at 113 pounds; Logan Davis, at 120 pounds; and Aivin Wasmoen, at 138 pounds, all won section titles after going undefeated at the section tournament.

Ryan Collins, at 106 pounds; Nick Korman, at 132 pounds; and Kadin Indrelie, at 182 pounds, all placed second and also qualified for state.

Email newsletter signup

The boys will join Maggie Olson, 100 pounds, who previously qualified. She is Albert Lea’s first girls’ wrestling state qualifier.

The following is the full list of results from the section tournament:

106: Ryan Collins went 3-1 and won his True Second match to advance to State

113: Michael Olson went 3-0 and captured a Section Title to advance to State

120: Logan Davis went 3-0 and captured a Section Title to advance to State

126: Brody Ignaszewski went 2-2 and took 5th place

132: Nick Korman went 3-1 and won his True Second match to go to State

138: Aivin Wasmoen went 3-0 and captured a Section Title to go to State

145: Mavrick Attig went 4-2 and took 5th place

152: Mason Attig went 1-2 on the weekend and DNP

160: Derrick McMillian went 3-2 and took 3rd after losing his True Second Match

170: Teaghen Tolbers went 3-2 and took 5th place

182: Kadin Indrelie went 3-1 and won his True Second Match to go to State

195: Evan Schroeder went 3-2 and took 6th place

220: Ben Schwemmler went 0-2 and DNP

285: William Velazquez went 0-2 and DNP