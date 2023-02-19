Albert Lea player reaches 1,000 points Published 7:31 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

Albert Lea’s Kendall Kenis reached a 1,000-point milestone enroute to a Tiger 58-48 win over Faribault at home on Saturday.

Kenis, a senior, has played on the varsity squad since her eighth-grade year.

Coach Jodi Schulz said she started out slowly on her scoring career with only 130 points as an eighth grader and 86 points as a freshman but picked up steam with 157 points her sophomore year and 276 points her junior year. Going into this year she needed 351 points to reach this milestone and going into Saturday’s game needed 22 points.

Kenis finished the game with 27 points to lead the team to their victory.

Kenis joins only 10 other past Tigers to reach this milestone in their high school careers.

Kenis has also set school records this year for the most three-point shots made in a single game as well as the career three-point shot record for the school.

The Tigers finished the day with a win, which brought two wins in the past 24 hours for the girls basketball team.

They will finish out the season with two more home games on Tuesday and Friday before heading into sections on March 1.