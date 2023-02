Albert Lea Anglers 2023 Ice Bowl winners Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

1 of 5

The Albert Lea Anglers 2023 Ice Bowl tournament was Feb. 11 as part of the Big Freeze.

The results were as follows:

Best 5: Perch

1. Lynsey Loverink – 48.75

2. Drew Cline – 22.50

Best 5: Crappie

1. Jayden Fleming – 53.50

2. Connor May – 35.25

Best 5: Sunfish

1. Nolan Habana – 39.25 (wins big fish tiebreaker)

2. Connor May – 39.25