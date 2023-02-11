Albert Lea Civic Music announces date for the 2023 music scholarship auditions Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

The Albert Lea Civic Music Scholarship Committee announces that the 2023 Scholarship auditions will be on Friday, May 26. The following scholarships are available for students:

Instrumental and Vocal Music Lesson Scholarship is open to any student living in Freeborn County.

The Jerdet Summer Music Camp scholarships are for students in grades 6-12 in Freeborn County.

The Jerdet College Music Major Scholarship is available for a college student who is currently a freshman, sophomore or junior and must be enrolled as a music major.

The Helen Wipplinger Piano and Organ Lesson Scholarship is available for any student enrolled as a student in Albert Lea District 241 or the Wells School District. There is also a scholarship available for any adult living in Freeborn County.

This year all brochures and application forms are online. Applications are encourage to be submitted online. Go to the Albert Lea Civic Music website to get all the information. All information is under the Scholarship page. Deadline for the submitted applications is April 15.

There will be a showcase recital of all the 2022 scholarship recipients on May 22 at First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea.

This recital is open to the public.