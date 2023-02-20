Albert Lea Community Theatre to perform ‘Almost, Maine’ March 9-18 Published 8:55 am Monday, February 20, 2023

Albert Lea Community Theatre continues its 57th season with the romantic comedy “Almost, Maine” March 9–18 at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center.

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the U.S. It’s almost in Canada. And it’s not quite a town because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend, almost, in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.

Cast members are Patrick Bird, Jon Cochran, Kristan Dye, Brian Mattson, Emma McColley, Lyle Sorensen, Michelle Supalla, Heather Torley, Samantha Weir, Kristi White and Aaron Zogg.

“Almost, Maine,” written by John Cariani and directed by Christy Fuller, will be performed at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center in downtown Albert Lea on March 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17 and 18. Shows start at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday, March 12, matinee at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased over the phone by calling 877-730-3144 (service fees apply), online at actonbroadway.com or at the box office. Tickets also are available at the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau.