Albert Lea falls to Fergus Falls in state hockey consolation game Published 5:05 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

The Albert Lea girls’ hockey team took on Fergus Falls Thursday in a state hockey consolation game Thursday at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

The Tigers fell 4-1 to the Otters, with the lone goal scored by Mika Chichosz in the first period.

Fergus Falls also had one goal in the first period, followed by three in the second period.

The loss ends the Tigers’ run at their second consecutive state tournament.