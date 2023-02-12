Albert Lea girl wrestler makes school history, is headed to state Published 1:42 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023

History was made Saturday as Albert Lea High School had its first girls’ wrestling state qualifier.

Maggie Olson won the section title at 107 pounds.

“Maggie has been a true student of the sport, she is an extremely hard worker and is very goal oriented,” coach Tyler Vogt said. “We are very proud of Maggie for this tremendous accomplishment!”

Here is how she got there:

Round 1: Olson defeated Taimani Evjen (Byron) by a fall 2:41

Round 2: Olson defeated Evengelene Chittanavong (Rochester John Marshall) in overtime 3-2

Round 3: Olson defeated Isabelle Townly (Owatonna) by a 7-2 decision

She will wrestle at the Xcel Energy Center on March 2-3.

The team also had its JV Big 9 Conference Tournament, finishing first in points with five champions.

95 pounds Devon Groess took 1st place

106 pounds Edison Enser took 2nd place

120 pounds Aiden Gonzales took 4th place

120 pounds Adrian Leegard took 5th place

126 pounds Trent Ignaszewski took 2nd place

132 pounds Jace Houston took 1st place

138 pounds Kameron Nelson took 1st place

145 pounds Brecken Wacholz took 1st place

145 pounds Ben Schulz took 5th place

170 pounds Matthew Ramirez took 4th place

220 pounds Ben Schwemmler took 1st place

220 pounds Landen Purdy took 2nd place

220 pounds Jacob Luoma took 5th place

285 pounds William Velazquez took 4th place