Albert Lea girl wrestler makes school history, is headed to state
Published 1:42 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023
History was made Saturday as Albert Lea High School had its first girls’ wrestling state qualifier.
Maggie Olson won the section title at 107 pounds.
“Maggie has been a true student of the sport, she is an extremely hard worker and is very goal oriented,” coach Tyler Vogt said. “We are very proud of Maggie for this tremendous accomplishment!”
Here is how she got there:
Round 1: Olson defeated Taimani Evjen (Byron) by a fall 2:41
Round 2: Olson defeated Evengelene Chittanavong (Rochester John Marshall) in overtime 3-2
Round 3: Olson defeated Isabelle Townly (Owatonna) by a 7-2 decision
She will wrestle at the Xcel Energy Center on March 2-3.
The team also had its JV Big 9 Conference Tournament, finishing first in points with five champions.
95 pounds Devon Groess took 1st place
106 pounds Edison Enser took 2nd place
120 pounds Aiden Gonzales took 4th place
120 pounds Adrian Leegard took 5th place
126 pounds Trent Ignaszewski took 2nd place
132 pounds Jace Houston took 1st place
138 pounds Kameron Nelson took 1st place
145 pounds Brecken Wacholz took 1st place
145 pounds Ben Schulz took 5th place
170 pounds Matthew Ramirez took 4th place
220 pounds Ben Schwemmler took 1st place
220 pounds Landen Purdy took 2nd place
220 pounds Jacob Luoma took 5th place
285 pounds William Velazquez took 4th place