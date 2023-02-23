Tigers beaten by defending champs in state quarterfinal Published 8:34 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

The Albert Lea girls hockey team traveled to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul Wednesday night to take on Warroad in the first round of the girls state hockey tournament.

The defending champions were too much for the Tigers to handle, falling 15-1 in the quarterfinal matchup.

The Warriors opened up the first period with four unanswered goals. It was tough for the Tigers to get their offense going, getting off only two shots on goal in the period.

Warroad added another two goals in the second period before Albert Lea’s Shelby Evans put the Tigers on the board in an eighth-minute power play. The goal was assisted by Mika Cichosz and Sydney Kolker.

It was all Warriors after the goal as they tacked on another three goals before the end of the second and another six in the third period.

When the final horn sounded, the Tigers had attempted seven shots on goal compared to 67 by the Warriors.

Rachel Doppelhammer and Jayda Moyer shared time in the net with Moyer, recording 46 saves and Doppelhammer saving six shots.

The Tigers will play again Thursday at noon in the consolation bracket. One more loss will end the Tigers season; however, they can still reach third place.