Police respond to possible school threat Published 5:31 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Albert Lea police received a call of a possible school threat Wednesday though after investigation found there was no threat to student safety.

Albert Lea Deputy Chief of Police Darren Hanson said the call came in at 12:38 p.m. to one of the schools in Albert Lea, but because the threat was vague, law enforcement actually checked all of the schools in the county as a safety precaution.

Albert Lea Area Schools said in a press release sent out after school was released for the day that the school day was minimally disrupted by the event.

Email newsletter signup

“We will continue to make our students and staff our top priority by ensuring their safety,” the district said in the release. “We value and appreciate our support from Albert Lea Police Department and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Department and will continue to partner with them to ensure the safety of students and staff members.”

Look for more information as it becomes available.