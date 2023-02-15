Albert Lea to host Section 1AA wrestling rounds Published 6:22 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The No. 3-seeded Albert Lea Area wrestling team will be the host Section 1AA team in the first round and quarterfinal rounds.

Albert Lea is set to host the No. 6 seed Plainview-Elgin-Millville and No. 11 seed Waseca on Thursday. The Tigers will have a first-round bye and will face off against winner of the No. 6 and 11 seeds.

First round action begins at 6 p.m., and the Tigers’ quarterfinals matchup is set for 7 p.m. The duals will be at Albert Lea High School, and gates will open at 5:15 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

The winner from Thursday’s quarterfinal matches will advance to the section semifinals in Rochester at the Mayo Civic Center on Saturday. Semifinals are set to start at noon with finals to follow. Ticket information for future rounds is not available at this time.

The Section 1AA individual tournament will begin Feb. 24.

Thursday’s ticket information

Tickets are available online from www.alschools.org/tickets, and tickets will also be sold at the gate via cash or credit card. Those with advance tickets will be able to skip the lines. Ticket proceeds go to Region 1A and prices are set at $8 for adults and $5 for students. No regular season passes are accepted (that includes District 241 senior citizen, staff or student passes).

Spectator information

There will be no livestream for Thursday’s event.

Brackets can be located from www.mshsl.org

Printed rosters/programs will be available at the gate.