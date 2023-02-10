Albert Lea to take on Waseca Saturday in Section 1A girls hockey semifinal Published 3:39 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

The No. 2-seeded Albert Lea girls hockey team will be the host to No. 3 seed Waseca in the 2023 Section 1A girls hockey semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The game will be played at Albert Lea City Arena and gates will open at 6 p.m.

Albert Lea is the reigning Section 1A champions and enters this year’s tournament with a 16-7-1 record. Waseca has a regular season record of 12-11. The top seed of the tournament is Dodge County, who defeated Albert Lea in the regular season by a margin of 4-2. Dodge County is slated to play the winner between Winona and Austin who play on Wednesday.

Email newsletter signup

Winners from Saturday’s semifinal games will advance to the section championships at Owatonna’s Steele County Four Season’s Centre at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Ticket information for that game is not available at this time.

Ticket information

Tickets are available online from www.alschools.org/tickets and we will also be selling tickets at the gate via cash or credit card. Those with advance tickets will be able to skip the lines. Ticket proceeds go to Region 1AA, and prices are set at $10 for adults and $6 for students. No regular season passes are accepted (that includes District 241 senior citizen, staff or student passes).

Spectator information

Brackets can be located from www.mshsl.org

Printed rosters/programs will be available at the gate.

All MSHSL expectations for spectators will be strictly enforced.