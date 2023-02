Albert Lea wrestlers are Big 9 Conference champs Published 8:56 am Friday, February 10, 2023

The Albert Lea wrestling team secured the Big 9 Conference title Thursday with a 76-3 win against Winona.

Here were the results from the dual:

106: Ryan Collins (Albert Lea) received a forfeit

113: Dylan Groess (Albert Lea) received a forfeit

120: Michael Olson (Albert Lea) received a forfeit

126: Logan Davis (Albert Lea) received a forfeit

132: Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea) received a forfeit

138: Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea) received a forfeit

145: Logan Henningson (Winona) defeated Nick Korman (Albert Lea) 3-1

152: Mavrick Attig (Albert Lea) defeated Mike Smith (Winona) by fall

160: Mason Attig (Albert Lea) defeated Julien Winson-Audetat (Winona) by fall

170: Derrick McMillian (Albert Lea) defeated Peyton Hoff (Winona) by major decision 14-4

182: Brycin Kirsch (Albert Lea) received a forfeit

195: Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea) received a forfeit

220: Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea) received a forfeit

285: William Velazquez (Albert Lea) received a forfeit

Next week, the team starts sections.