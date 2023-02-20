Albert Lea wrestlers fall to Zumbrota-Mazeppa in close section semifinal Published 8:24 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

The Albert Lea wrestling team lost the section semifinal by one point on a tie breaker Saturday to Zumbrota-Mazeppa and will not advance as a team to the Minnesota state wrestling tournament.

The team will wrestle again this week at individual sections to determine which individual wrestlers will compete at the state tournament.

The following is a summary of Saturday’s match:

106 Jent Beyer (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) over Ryan Collins (Albert Lea Area) Dec 4-1 0 3.0

113 Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) over Noah Schaefer (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) TF 22-7 5.0 0

120 Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) over Ryan Stimets (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) Dec 5-4 3.0 0

126 Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) over Jack Krier (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) Fall 1:37 6.0 0

132 Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) over Lucas Schiell (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) Dec 1-0 3.0 0

138 Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) over Zayne Novek (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) Dec 4-1 3.0 0

145 Laiken Copeman (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) over Brecken Wacholz (Albert Lea Area) Dec 8-2 0 3.0

152 Kaleb Lochner (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) over Mavrick Attig (Albert Lea Area) TF 26-10 0 5.0

160 Wilson Nordquist (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) over Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) Dec 6-4 0 3.0

170 Owen Lexvold (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) over Teaghan Tolbers (Albert Lea Area) Dec 7-3 0 3.0

182 Derrick McMillian (Albert Lea Area) over Isaiah O`Reilly (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) Dec 9-4 3.0 0

195 Ryan Lexvold (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) over Evan Schroeder (Albert Lea Area) Fall 2:00 0 6.0

220 Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea Area) over Wyatt Mulder (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) Fall 1:49 6.0 0

285 Tucker Buck (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) over Ben Schwemmler (Albert Lea Area) Fall 1:23 0 6.0

tie 1.0

Dual Meet Score 29.0 30.0

Albert Lea lost on a Tiebreaker criteria.