Albert Lea wrestling cruises past Owatonna Published 7:00 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

1 of 2

Tigers win 9 of 14 weight classes in meet

The Albert Lea wrestling team showed why they are a force in the Big Nine Conference Thursday night when they defeated longtime rival Owatonna, 44-27.

The Tigers won nine of the 14 weight classes, seven of which were bonus-point victories.

Ryan Collins started the night for the Tigers, winning his match at 106 pounds in a 17-5 major decision win. He was followed by a pinfall victory by Michael Olson at 113 pounds.

Email newsletter signup

Logan Davis then picked up a third straight win for Albert Lea with a 17-4 major decision at 120 pounds. The Tigers followed that win up with another pinfall victory, this time from Brody Ignaszewski at 132 pounds.

Nick Korman then picked up the first decision win of the night for the Tigers with a 5-2 win at 138 pounds. Through the first five matches of the dual, Albert Lea led 25-0.

The Tigers suffered their first loss of the night at 145 pounds when Maverick Attig came up just short in a 5-3 decision.

Mason Attig then gave the momentum back to the Tigers with a 7-2 decision win at 152 pounds.

Teaghen Tolbers was then defeated by fall at 160 pounds before Derrick McMillian avenged that loss with a fall of his own at 170 pounds.

Kadin Indrelie then notched the final win of the night for Albert Lea with a pinfall win at 182 pounds.

Evan Schroeder was beaten by fall at 195 pounds, Patrick Holcomb was beaten in an injury default at 220 pounds and Ben Schwemmler was beaten at 285 pounds by pinfall.

The Tigers climb to 8-1 in the conference as the end of the season draws near. They will be back on the mat Thursday when they host Winona.