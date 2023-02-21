Alta Erdahl

Alta Lucille (Johnson) Erdahl, age 93, passed away peacefully the morning of Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Albert Lea, MN.

Born to parents, Gustave and Susan (Ryg) Johnson, on December 18, 1929, on a farm outside Rake, IA, Alta lived a long, full life. After losing her mother at age 9, Alta tended to her family, including her father and six older brothers, while helping on the farm until her graduation from Rake High School in 1947. In 1950, following his return from serving in the U.S. Navy, Alta was united in marriage to Sidney Erdahl, her local neighbor.

Together, the newlyweds moved frequently throughout southern Minnesota as they began their family. Short stints in Winnebago, Blue Earth, Lakota (IA), Welcome, and Fairmont preceded them settling on the Johnson family farm in Bricelyn, MN. Together they had seven children. Always the family matriarch, Alta worked at the Bricelyn elevator and post office while she raised her kids as a single mother after Sidney’s death in 1973. Alta’s dedication to her family was evident when each of her children completed college. Upon retirement, she sold the farm and moved to an apartment in Albert Lea before settling at Good Samaritan Society in 2010.

A member of the Bricelyn Lutheran Church, she enjoyed attending sporting events whenever a family member was involved, listening or watching the Twins baseball team, and playing card games; especially Bridge and 500. When not baking her infamous buns or bars, she would join friends at local lutefisk and klubb dinners.

Left to carry on her strong family traditions and ties are her three sons, Randy Erdahl, and his wife, Karen, Kevin Erdahl, and his wife, Jean, and Allan Erdahl and his wife, Margarita; two daughters, Sue Davis, and her husband Doug, and Shari Erdahl-Mazurek and her husband, Chris; a daughter-in-law, Karen Erdahl; 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and many extended family and close friends who will remember Alta fondly and celebrate her life.

In addition to her parents, Gustave and Susan Johnson, and her husband, Sidney, Alta was preceded in death by two sons, Craig and Brian Erdahl, and six brothers, Odin, Irvin, Sidney, Russell, Herman, and Alanzo Johnson.

Alta will be laid to rest at East Lutheran Cemetery in Rake, IA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held May 19, 2023, at Bricelyn Lutheran Church.