ANNUAL MEETING
Published 5:22 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF ALBERT LEA
STORM WATER POLLUTION PREVENTION PLAN
Email newsletter signup
PUBLIC ANNUAL MEETING
The City of Albert Lea will be holding an annual public meeting to discuss and receive input on the City’s Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) on March 22, 2023 at 11:00 am in Meeting Room 109 at City Hall, 221 E. Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN. This meeting is being held in accordance with the City’s Municipal Separate Storm
Sewer System General Permit to Discharge Storm Water, as issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
The intent of this meeting is to present the most recent version of the City’s SWPPP, to educate the public on the SWPPP efforts, and to receive public input regarding the SWPPP. The SWPPP document is available online at http://www.cityofalbertlea.org or may be viewed in hard copy by contacting the Engineering Department as listed below.
Interested persons may make comments at the meeting or prior to the meeting by contacting the Engineering department at:
Engineering Department
City of Albert Lea
221 E. Clark Street
Albert Lea, MN 56007
(507) 377-4325
Steven Jahnke, PE
City Engineering
Albert Lea Tribune:
Feb. 15, 2023
ANNUAL MEETING