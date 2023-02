ANNUAL MEETING Published 5:18 am Monday, February 27, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ANNUAL BOARD MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SOUTHERN MINNESOTA REGIONAL LEGAL SERVICES WILL MEET VIA ZOOM

FRIDAY, MARCH 3, 2023

1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M.

-THIS IS AN OPEN MEETING-

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 25, 2023

ANNUAL MEETING