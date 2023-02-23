Assistant Freeborn County attorney named chair of district Bar Association’s Ethics Committee Published 3:01 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

The Minnesota Supreme Court recently appointed Abigail Lambert of Albert Lea as chair of the 10th District Bar Association’s Ethics Committee, which includes the counties of Fillmore, Freeborn and Mower.

District ethics committees are established in each of the 21 district bar associations to investigate complaints of unethical conduct against Minnesota lawyers for the state Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board.

District Ethics Committee members are volunteer attorneys and public members. Complaints about a Minnesota lawyer’s professional conduct must be filed directly with the Office of the Director of Lawyers Professional Responsibility, 445 Minnesota St., Suite 2400, St. Paul, MN 55101-2139. These complaints are then referred to the appropriate District Ethics Committee for investigation and recommendation.