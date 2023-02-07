Authorities: Teenager in mental health crisis started house on fire Published 11:28 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was having a mental health crisis when he started his house on fire in Alden Monday.

The boy was taken to the emergency room for possible burn injuries and an overdose, and was held under a medical hold, according to a Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office news release. No other injuries were reported.

The house, at 126 W. Second Ave. W., sustained extensive damage, possibly to exceed $95,000.

The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a neighboring residence at 10:04 a.m. Monday. The caller stated the boy from next door came to her house with his pets and reportedly told her he had started his house on fire.

Firefighters from Alden, Conger, Freeborn and Wells responded to get the fire under control, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance crews were also at the scene.

The release states the Sheriff’s Office has requested charges on the juvenile for first-degree arson of a dwelling and first-degree arson with a flammable material.