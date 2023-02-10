Barry V. Oliva, 86 passed away on February 5, 2023, at his home in Albert Lea, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea on April 22, 2023, at 11 am, with a visitation starting at 10 am. Pastor Eileen Woyen will be officiating.

Barry V. Oliva was born on April 20, 1936, in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Peter and Mildred Oliva. He attended Albert Lea High School, then enlisted in the Air Force for a few years, after which he enlisted in the Navy. He was trained as an Avionics Electrical Technician, and ultimately achieved the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He was stationed at numerous bases including Guam, Hawaii, San Diego, and Virginia. He received the Vietnam Service Medal and the Air Medal for Meritorious Achievement, among his many other awards. Early into his Naval Career, Barry met Roberta Hollingsworth, whom he married and was blessed with three children Joni, Janette, and Barry Jr., along with adopted daughter Jill. After Roberta passed, Barry met Donna Bartz Patten, and married her, having 37 wonderful years together.

After retiring from the Navy, Barry returned to Albert Lea and served as a jail administrator for the Freeborn County Sheriff.

Barry and Donna would winter in Corpus Christi, Texas along with a group of eight friends, enjoying golf, playing cards, and dancing to big band music.

Barry was a part of the Albert Lea American Legion and VFW. He became the VFW Post Commander, and then later District Commander. Barry also enjoyed singing baritone in a barbershop quartet called Harmony Junction, and sang with the Careyaires, singing at memorial services for veterans at Graceland Cemetery.

Barry is survived by his wife Donna, sister Jacqueline Allen Thomas, children Jill (Edward) Rutledge, Joni (Scott) Gutknecht, Janette (Joel) Blea, Barry Oliva Jr, Cindy Harrold, Suzie Root, Lynne Patten, Joely (Allen) Eskens, Bill (Kelly) Patten, grandchildren Edward (Carrie) Rutledge, Terence (Melody) Rutledge, Aleacia (Travis) Hitchcock, Michael (LaQuoston) Hafner, Bill (Machia) Root, Jackie Root, Ben Root, Megan (Thor) Greengard, Erin Gutknecht, Shane Patten, Abbey (Rick) Hackbarth, Bobbi Oliva, Becky (Malachi) Maendel, Milo Oliva, Isabella Oliva, Mikayla (Jon) Kozer and many great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Mother Mildred Schultz, Father Peter Oliva, Stepfather Raymond Schultz, Wife Roberta, Brother-in-law Bob Allen and Brother-in-law Don Thomas.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Mayo Clinic Hospice team for all their kindness and care.