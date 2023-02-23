Benjamin Stuart

A Celebration of Life for Benjamin T. Stuart will be held on March 26, 2023 starting at 1PM. Services will be held at the Albert Lea Eagles Club. Pastor Matt Hundley will be officiating.

Born on May 15, 1963 to Carole and the late Harold R. Larson, Ben passed away on February 17, 2023. He was 59. Ben was mostly an easy going guy (just don’t get him angry!) He was easy to get to know and very sociable. He had a good personality. He liked people & they liked him. He had a good sense of humor and would shoot back a quip for any occasion. Graduating from Glenville High School in 1981, Ben began playing bass horn (tuba) for Joe Myran at the age of 17. This experience was an extremely positive one for Ben and it whet his appetite to become a professional musician for the next 46 years. Dean Myran (Joe’s son) was Ben’s mentor whose influence helped Ben to become one of the best horn players in the tri-state area; referred to as the “Bard of the Bass Horn”. A singer-songwriter, he loved music. He played for many bands including: ● Joe Myran and the Myran Family ● Blue Banners ● Mel’s Polka Stars ● Jolly Polka Stars ● Luvern’s Concertina Band ● Wild Country ● Interstate ● Big Ben & the Brians He also sat in and played with many other bands. A simple man, he didn’t require much. He loved kids and animals and they in return were drawn to him. Left to cherish his memory are his mother Carole A. Hanson, brother Daniel (Julie) Stuart, a sister Terese “Dollie” (Kevin) Hemmingsen, brother Sean Stuart, sister Norene (Dale) Nicholson, nephews and nieces, Zaccariah (KC) Stuart Sr. Jennifer (James Erickson) Stuart, Cassandra (Boris) Mendez, Corina (Kevin Widmer) Adams, Justin (Miranda Bannister) Stuart, Kaitlyn (Michael Funk) Stuart, Amanda (Chuck) Hemmingsen-Jaeger, Perry (Amelia) Hemmingsen, Veronica (Jim) Stenstrom, Kyle Hemmingsen, Aeron Jergens and Owen (Hailey Christenson) Stuart, Abby Stinehart and Gracelynn Stinehart-Baker, Uncle Raymond (Becky Meyer) Thompson, Aunt Sandra Jacobsen and Aunt Rena Soper. Also surviving are many lifelong and dear friends including Ted Williamson, Tim Ingvaldson, Spike Bauers and family, Shane Bridley, Vickie Jensen, Joe Shaunce, Janel Heideman and family, Lyndon Johnson, David J. Kuchera, Dean Buchan, Brian Klouse, Brian Raichle, and his musical muse, cousin, Joshua Christenson, along with many great nephews, nieces, cousins & other friends. He was preceded in death by his father Harold R. Larson, nephews Johnathan Stuart and Corey Babb & his beloved dog, Curly Bill. We will miss him so much. Blessed be his memory. PLEASE dress casually as Ben was not formal very often. Musicians please feel free to bring your equipment if you would care to play. Ben would love it!