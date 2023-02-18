Campus notes Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

Hamline University

Noah Hanson of Albert Lea was named to the Hamline University College of Liberal Arts dean’s list for the fall 2022 term.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 16 credit hours.

Luther College

Three Albert Lea residents have been named to the 2022 fall semester dean’s list at Luther College.

Jenna Kleven, first-year

Sydney Nelson, senior

Macy Taylor, first-year

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades.

Minnesota State University, Mankato

The Academic high honor and honor lists (dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato were recently announced by Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs David Hood.

Albert Lea

Jaden Anderson, honor list

Morgan Anfinson, high honor list

Auslund Barker, honor list

Gracie Boyenga, high honor list

Campbell Cichosz, honor list

Kaylee Cincoski, high honor list

Margarito DeBoer, honor list

Braden Fjelsta, honor list

Mia Fjelsta, high honor list

Makayla Hansen, honor list

Riley Hanson, honor list

Logan Howe, honor list

Latrell Larson, high honor list

Thomas Lundell, high honor list

Tucker McKinney-Wuerflein, honor list

Erica Schleisman, high honor list

Jacob Schleisman, honor list

Aliyah Studier, high honor list

Emily Taylor, honor list

Isabelle Wegner, honor list

Alden

Jacob Price, honor list

Kaitlyn Walker, honor list

Clarks Grove

Courtney Reyant, high honor list

Hanna Sack, honor list

Ellendale

Natalia Galindo, honor list

Emmons

Bayley Halvorsen, honor list

Geneva

Christopher George, honor list

Hollandale

Zachary Slegh, honor list

New Richland

TShayla Hinderscheit, honor list

Brenlee Knudson, honor list

Sadie Mortenson, honor list

Sandra Quezada-Mely, honor list

North Dakota State University

The following area students graduated from North Dakota State University in fall 2022:

Danielle Lavonne Helland of Emmons graduated from North Dakota State University in fall 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in agricultural communication.

Riverland Community College

Riverland Community College recently announced the students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2022 fall president’s and dean’s lists.

To be eligible for the president’s list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.

Albert Lea

Jacob Allen, dean’s list

Dylan Callahan, dean’s list

Esmeralda Castanon, dean’s list

Amanda Churchward, president’s list

Erick Cibert-Palomo, dean’s list

Burke Cichosz, dean’s list

Brandon Clarkson, dean’s list

Alyssa Colby, dean’s list

Paw Dah, dean’s list

Weston Dahl, president’s list

Traw Daw, president’s list

Gabriel Denhartog, dean’s list

Derek DeSart, dean’s list

Katie Jo Elmer, dean’s list

Thomas Erickson, dean’s list

Roberto Estrada, dean’s list

Shellbie Garza, dean’s list

Sophia Gordon, dean’s list

Yvette Guerra, president’s list

Blake Hendrickson, dean’s list

Kyo Htoo, president’s list

Conner Kleinschrodt, dean’s list

Shannon Lastine, president’s list

Jonathan Longsdorf, dean’s list

Bebe Lopez, dean’s list

Paw K Lu, president’s list

Mallory Luhring, dean’s list

Erica Mack, dean’s list

Qualita McClendon, dean’s list

Matthew Mendoza, dean’s list

Hsor Moo, dean’s list

Paw Moo, dean’s list

Paw Moo, president’s list

Katelynn Nelson, dean’s list

Chaz Oakland, dean’s list

Courtney Oakland, dean’s list

Alexander Olson, president’s list

Tanya Pasmore, dean’s list

Neel Patel, dean’s list

Eh Ler Paw, dean’s list

Guadalupe Perez-Palestino, president’s list

Pra Yu Ri, dean’s list

Katie Richards, dean’s list

Mallory Rose, president’s list

Ryan Sabinish, president’s list

Alyssa Schmidt, president’s list

Turena Schultz, president’s list

Keily Schuman, dean’s list

Say Shee, dean’s list

James Shierts, president’s list

Anais Sobero Saldana, president’s list

Rogelio Solis III, dean’s list

Jessica Solland, president’s list

Beau Stevens, president’s list

Dylan Stevens, president’s list

Christina Thaw, dean’s list

Olivia VanBeek, dean’s list

Olivia Wegner, dean’s list

Jamie Wright, dean’s list

Oziel Zeferino, dean’s list

Alden

Chloe Lorentzen, president’s list

Evonne Pechacek, dean’s list

Cole Stanley, dean’s list

Clarks Grove

Aaron Bauers, dean’s list

Paw Eh, president’s list

Conger

Sarah Dulitz, president’s list

Jager Lillibridge, dean’s list

Ellendale

Ned Bell, dean’s list

Faith Borchert, president’s list

Katie Lee, dean’s list

Caleb Smith, dean’s list

Emmons

Jonathan Pope, dean’s list

Glenville

Marcus Folie, president’s list

Cavah Parks, dean’s list

Natania Raatz, dean’s list

Hollandale

Boone Carlson, dean’s list

Brenton Strom, president’s list

Lake Mills

Riley Kirschbaum, dean’s list

New Richland

Isaiah Grube, dean’s list

Shannon Martin, president’s list

John Grayson McGinnis, dean’s list

Kalli Nelson, dean’s list

Chancellor Olson, president’s list

Northwood

Isaac Renteria, dean’s list

Andrew Wilder, dean’s list

Oakland

Landon Allston, president’s list

McKenna Berg, president’s list

South Central College

The following students from the area were named to the South Central College 2022 fall semester president’s or dean’s list:

Ethan Cowell, Ellendale, dean’s list and president’s list

Benjamin Schoenrock, New Richland, dean’s list

St. Cloud State University

Nicholas Cantu of Albert Lea graduated from St. Cloud State University during the fall semester 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in construction management.

St. Mary’s University

Grace Chalmers of Albert Lea was named to the fall semester 2022 dean’s list at St. Mary’s University. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.

St. Olaf College

The following local students have been named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.

• Hailey Strom of Albert Lea

• Cora Harpel of Ellendale

• Mya Jensen of Hayward

University of North Dakota

The University of North Dakota’s Office of the Registrar recently issued its fall semester 2022 dean’s list. The following area students were on the list:

Jenny Mulholland, Alden

Skylar Niebuhr, Wells

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year, ending December 2022.

Albert Lea

Ashley Butt, management major

Laura Flaherty, radiologic science major with a radiation therapy emphasis

Glenville

Chloe Anderson, therapeutic recreation major

Kaylee Nelsen, biology major with a science education concentration

Hollandale

Leah Ravenhorst, early childhood education major

New Richland

Olivia Christopherson, management major

Qualification for the dean’s list is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.