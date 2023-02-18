Campus notes
Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 17, 2023
Hamline University
Noah Hanson of Albert Lea was named to the Hamline University College of Liberal Arts dean’s list for the fall 2022 term.
To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 16 credit hours.
Luther College
Three Albert Lea residents have been named to the 2022 fall semester dean’s list at Luther College.
Jenna Kleven, first-year
Sydney Nelson, senior
Macy Taylor, first-year
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
The Academic high honor and honor lists (dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato were recently announced by Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs David Hood.
Email newsletter signup
Albert Lea
Jaden Anderson, honor list
Morgan Anfinson, high honor list
Auslund Barker, honor list
Gracie Boyenga, high honor list
Campbell Cichosz, honor list
Kaylee Cincoski, high honor list
Margarito DeBoer, honor list
Braden Fjelsta, honor list
Mia Fjelsta, high honor list
Makayla Hansen, honor list
Riley Hanson, honor list
Logan Howe, honor list
Latrell Larson, high honor list
Thomas Lundell, high honor list
Tucker McKinney-Wuerflein, honor list
Erica Schleisman, high honor list
Jacob Schleisman, honor list
Aliyah Studier, high honor list
Emily Taylor, honor list
Isabelle Wegner, honor list
Alden
Jacob Price, honor list
Kaitlyn Walker, honor list
Clarks Grove
Courtney Reyant, high honor list
Hanna Sack, honor list
Ellendale
Natalia Galindo, honor list
Emmons
Bayley Halvorsen, honor list
Geneva
Christopher George, honor list
Hollandale
Zachary Slegh, honor list
New Richland
TShayla Hinderscheit, honor list
Brenlee Knudson, honor list
Sadie Mortenson, honor list
Sandra Quezada-Mely, honor list
North Dakota State University
The following area students graduated from North Dakota State University in fall 2022:
Danielle Lavonne Helland of Emmons graduated from North Dakota State University in fall 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in agricultural communication.
Riverland Community College
Riverland Community College recently announced the students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2022 fall president’s and dean’s lists.
To be eligible for the president’s list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.
Albert Lea
Jacob Allen, dean’s list
Dylan Callahan, dean’s list
Esmeralda Castanon, dean’s list
Amanda Churchward, president’s list
Erick Cibert-Palomo, dean’s list
Burke Cichosz, dean’s list
Brandon Clarkson, dean’s list
Alyssa Colby, dean’s list
Paw Dah, dean’s list
Weston Dahl, president’s list
Traw Daw, president’s list
Gabriel Denhartog, dean’s list
Derek DeSart, dean’s list
Katie Jo Elmer, dean’s list
Thomas Erickson, dean’s list
Roberto Estrada, dean’s list
Shellbie Garza, dean’s list
Sophia Gordon, dean’s list
Yvette Guerra, president’s list
Blake Hendrickson, dean’s list
Kyo Htoo, president’s list
Conner Kleinschrodt, dean’s list
Shannon Lastine, president’s list
Jonathan Longsdorf, dean’s list
Bebe Lopez, dean’s list
Paw K Lu, president’s list
Mallory Luhring, dean’s list
Erica Mack, dean’s list
Qualita McClendon, dean’s list
Matthew Mendoza, dean’s list
Hsor Moo, dean’s list
Paw Moo, dean’s list
Paw Moo, president’s list
Katelynn Nelson, dean’s list
Chaz Oakland, dean’s list
Courtney Oakland, dean’s list
Alexander Olson, president’s list
Tanya Pasmore, dean’s list
Neel Patel, dean’s list
Eh Ler Paw, dean’s list
Guadalupe Perez-Palestino, president’s list
Pra Yu Ri, dean’s list
Katie Richards, dean’s list
Mallory Rose, president’s list
Ryan Sabinish, president’s list
Alyssa Schmidt, president’s list
Turena Schultz, president’s list
Keily Schuman, dean’s list
Say Shee, dean’s list
James Shierts, president’s list
Anais Sobero Saldana, president’s list
Rogelio Solis III, dean’s list
Jessica Solland, president’s list
Beau Stevens, president’s list
Dylan Stevens, president’s list
Christina Thaw, dean’s list
Olivia VanBeek, dean’s list
Olivia Wegner, dean’s list
Jamie Wright, dean’s list
Oziel Zeferino, dean’s list
Alden
Chloe Lorentzen, president’s list
Evonne Pechacek, dean’s list
Cole Stanley, dean’s list
Clarks Grove
Aaron Bauers, dean’s list
Paw Eh, president’s list
Conger
Sarah Dulitz, president’s list
Jager Lillibridge, dean’s list
Ellendale
Ned Bell, dean’s list
Faith Borchert, president’s list
Katie Lee, dean’s list
Caleb Smith, dean’s list
Emmons
Jonathan Pope, dean’s list
Glenville
Marcus Folie, president’s list
Cavah Parks, dean’s list
Natania Raatz, dean’s list
Hollandale
Boone Carlson, dean’s list
Brenton Strom, president’s list
Lake Mills
Riley Kirschbaum, dean’s list
New Richland
Isaiah Grube, dean’s list
Shannon Martin, president’s list
John Grayson McGinnis, dean’s list
Kalli Nelson, dean’s list
Chancellor Olson, president’s list
Northwood
Isaac Renteria, dean’s list
Andrew Wilder, dean’s list
Oakland
Landon Allston, president’s list
McKenna Berg, president’s list
South Central College
The following students from the area were named to the South Central College 2022 fall semester president’s or dean’s list:
Ethan Cowell, Ellendale, dean’s list and president’s list
Benjamin Schoenrock, New Richland, dean’s list
St. Cloud State University
Nicholas Cantu of Albert Lea graduated from St. Cloud State University during the fall semester 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in construction management.
St. Mary’s University
Grace Chalmers of Albert Lea was named to the fall semester 2022 dean’s list at St. Mary’s University. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.
St. Olaf College
The following local students have been named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.
• Hailey Strom of Albert Lea
• Cora Harpel of Ellendale
• Mya Jensen of Hayward
University of North Dakota
The University of North Dakota’s Office of the Registrar recently issued its fall semester 2022 dean’s list. The following area students were on the list:
Jenny Mulholland, Alden
Skylar Niebuhr, Wells
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year, ending December 2022.
Albert Lea
Ashley Butt, management major
Laura Flaherty, radiologic science major with a radiation therapy emphasis
Glenville
Chloe Anderson, therapeutic recreation major
Kaylee Nelsen, biology major with a science education concentration
Hollandale
Leah Ravenhorst, early childhood education major
New Richland
Olivia Christopherson, management major
Qualification for the dean’s list is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.