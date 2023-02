Counterfeit bill and other reports Published 8:49 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday at 2222 E. Main St.

Hand sanitizer stolen

Police received a report at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday of a gallon of hand sanitizer that was stolen overnight at 116 Bridge Ave.

Possible identity theft reported

Deputies received a report of possible identity theft at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday of a resident on 620th Avenue.