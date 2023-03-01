Court dispositions: Nov. 4-10, 2022 Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Nov. 4

McKayla Florence Hernandez, 23, 915 Maple Hill Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony theft – take driver motor vehicle – no owner consent. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – test refusal. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 295 days, credit for 70 days served. Supervised probation for four years. Restitution $500. Fees $155. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed.

Joseph Lee Marlin, 40, 1329 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea. 10/7/20 offense. Count 1: Offering forged check – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit check – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 121 days, credit for 59 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $615. Fees $80. 1/4/21 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for 55 days, credit for 55 days served.

Jay Steven Nelson, 69, 1701 8th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stayed for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served. Fees $255. Count 2: Attempted theft – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Marisa Elizabeth Walderon, 28, 671 Van Buren Ave., St. Paul. Count 1: Possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 11 days, credit for 11 days served. Fees $655.

Daniel James Wright, 28, 106 Wilson Dr., Owatonna. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Fees $185. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Fees $205.

Andrea Nicola Hall, 32, 77649 150th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 178 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $525.

Susan Lynn Johnston, 55, 85123 Ballpark Rd., Hollandale. Count 1: Drivers license – expired driver’s license – over 21. Fees $180.

Nov. 7

Erin Tiffany Carlsen, 42, PO Box 153, Albert Lea. Count 1: Stolen checks – one direct victim. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 365 days. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $1,192. Fees $130.

Leonard Edward Jensen, 74, 915 Maplehill Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 88 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $405. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Nov. 8

Charlie Oritiz, 23, 515 11th Ave. SW, Austin, MN. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 65/55. Fees $40.

Nov. 9

Mercedes Michele Brittan Bain, 32, 714 Newton Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Derek Edward Oakland, 39, 1325 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Fees $280.

Marivel Ramos, 47, 608 Water St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Weston William Zuehl, 40, 27376 880th Ave., Austin. 11/24/21 offense. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 13 months, stayed for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 248 days, credit for 248 days served. Fees $455. Count 2: Drugs – fifth-degree felony – possess schedule one, two, three or four – not small amount of marijuana. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public Safety. Dismissed. 2/8/21 offense. Count 1: Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed. Count 3: Registration – Petty misdemeanor expired tabs. Dismissed. 10/28/21 offense. Count 1: Fourth-degree assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stayed for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 248 days, credit for 248 days served. Fees $455. Count 2: Obstruct legal process – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Nicholas Tyler Olson, 35, 2401 Gene Ave. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Cheyenne Katherine Severtson, 24, 214 S. Pearl St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Carter Ray Blanchard, 20, 1609 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Agusto Guillen Castro, 26, 425 W. College St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 47/30. Fees $145. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Noe Absalon Perez Cruz, 24, 1202 9th St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Nov. 10

Alyssa Reye Barrientos, 30, 1509 Edina Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Joseph Edward Rivers, 32, 422 Havana Rd., Owatonna. Dismissed when conditions met. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.