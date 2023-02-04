Court dispositions: Oct. 14-17, 2023 Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Oct. 14

Ricardo Fabian Dominguez, 50, 1412 Sheridan St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Nikki Ranae Heather, 48, 57 3rd St., Twin Lakes. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Dustin Craig Rayman, 36, 490 1st Ave. SW, Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 177 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $605. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Jordan Tanner Cornelius, 22, 72015 315th St., Hartland. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – careless driving. Fees $100. Count 3: Traffic regulation – motorcycle – driving without endorsement. Fees $50. Count 4: Traffic regulation – uninsured vehicle, driver violation. Fees $200. Count 5: Registration – operate unregistered vehicle/without plates on public streets. Fees $100.

Caleb Garrett Gaard, 20, 1319 Foothill Blvd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no insurance, owner. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Cristhian David Iriate Banegas, 21, 4242 3rd St., Columbia Heights. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no insurance, owner. Fees $200.

Tiffani Maree Koehler-Sear, 29, N. 1342 Lockwood Ave., Chicago, IL. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Trissa Janell Lind, 25, 2133 62nd St., Somerset, WI. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Oct. 17

Sarah Elizabeth Cox, 47, 104 S. Ermina Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension/revocation/cancellation. Fees $280.

Elizabeth Ann Fremont, 59, 1115 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Myo Zaw Ly, 27, Freeborn County Adult Detention Center, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree felony – possess schedule one, two, three, four – not small amounts of marijuana. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $255. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Cynthia Diane Olsen, 60, 718 Cedar Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Derek Eugene Warrington, 54, 1613 Richway Dr. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver fails to yield to pedestrian – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $390.

Gay Reh, 32, 725 S. 1st Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Small game – take or possess racoon during closed season. Fees $180.

Kim Marie Crawford, 62, 109 7th Ave. S., Albert Lea. Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount schedule on or two drugs – not marijuana. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $390.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service