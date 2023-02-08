Court dispositions: Oct. 17-21, 2022

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By Submitted

Freeborn County District Court

Oct. 17

Shelly Diane Kirk, 53, 9500 500th St., Thompson, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Email newsletter signup

Erik Alberto Resendez Gonzalez, 40, 6104 S. Venus Ln., Pharr, TX. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 92/70. Fees $220.

Oct. 18

Michael William Bliss, 53, 1502 Louis St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Discharge firearms – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $390.

Anna Jo Haugerud, 43, 216 5th St. N., Kiester. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Dylan Rowland Hondl, 29, 12301 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety. Continued. Probation to the court for two years.

Antonio Luis Ramirez, 25, 821 Broadway S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $46.22. Fees $75.

Thomas J Young, 60, 203 North St., Osco, IL. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $280.

Oct. 19

Dominic Michael Modderman, 23, 2875 NE Vine Maple Loop, Yachats, OR. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 73 days served. Fees $130.

Jennifer Lynn Daniels, 32, 3701 University Ave., Williston, ND. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $75.

Randi Lynn Laumbach, 41, 1821 NW 82nd, Lawton, OK. Count 1: Drugs – second-degree felony – possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 48 months, stayed for four years. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $580.

Bryan Alberto Martinez Perez, 32, 4413 Slater Rd., Eagan. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $200. Count 2: Drugs – Marijuana in motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 3: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Emily Barbara Nagel, 25, 2201 Blaisdell Ave., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 103/70. Fees $480. Count 2: Traffic – careless driving. Fees $480.

Jacob Ryan Zarda, 27, 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo, WI. Count 1: Traffic – over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $480.

Oct. 20

Caleb Garrett Gaard, 20, 1319 Foothill Blvd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Jesse Alan Manuel, 34, 1424 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Oct. 21
Marisa Cortez, 47, 501 Columbus Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver approaching intersection fails to yield to right of way. Fees $50.

Donald Vander Hale, 57, Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud. Count1: Obstruct legal process – interfere with Peach Officer. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served.

Leslie David Jones, 59, 514 Johnson St., Hartland. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor – possess schedule one, two, three or four – not small amount marijuana. Stay of adjudication. Local confinement for 58 days, credit for 58 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Lucas Alexander Quibell, 21, 1437 2nd Ave. S., Fargo, ND. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Juana Mendez Ramirez, 44, 819 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Sabrina Elizabeth Stotlar, 31, 811 3rd St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor – possession of a controlled substance. Stay of adjudication. Local confinement for 31 days, credit for 31 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed.

Heide Christine Fredricks, 53, 807 9th St. E., Albert Lea. 7/15/20 offense. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 12 months and one day. Stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 71 days, credit for 71 days served. Fees $205. 2/9/21 offense. Count 1: Drugs – possession of heroin – fifth degree felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Drugs – possession of clonazepam – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 12 months and one day. Stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 67 days, credit for 67 days served. Fees $205.Concurrent with other case. 6/28/22 offense. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 12 months and one day. Stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 56 days, credit for 56 days served. Fees $205. Concurrent with other case.

Trevor Lee Maser, 27, 19399 546th Ave., Austin. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for four days served. Fees $130.

Rocky Marciano Martinez, 45, 601 W. Fountain St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fishing – take or possess fish over limit. Wildlife restitution $325. Fees $1,405.

Isida Bautista Cacari, 33, No address. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – felony – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – felony – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 36 months, stayed for six years. Local confinement for 180 days, credit for 156 days served.. Supervised probation for six years. Fees $230. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Nicole Leigh Brooks, 31, 121 Elizabeth Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

James Robert Hayes, 29, 801 E. 18th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Colton Jacob Rapp, 26, 9641 N. Ambassador Dr., Kansas City, MO. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 105/70. Fees $380.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

 

More News

Bennett’s bill cracks down on catalytic converter thieves

Biden says in State of Union that US is ‘unbowed, unbroken’

SMIF now accepting Early Literacy Grants

Minnesota Farm Business Management celebrates 70 years

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections