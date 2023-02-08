Court dispositions: Oct. 17-21, 2022 Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Oct. 17

Shelly Diane Kirk, 53, 9500 500th St., Thompson, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Erik Alberto Resendez Gonzalez, 40, 6104 S. Venus Ln., Pharr, TX. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 92/70. Fees $220.

Oct. 18

Michael William Bliss, 53, 1502 Louis St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Discharge firearms – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $390.

Anna Jo Haugerud, 43, 216 5th St. N., Kiester. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Dylan Rowland Hondl, 29, 12301 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety. Continued. Probation to the court for two years.

Antonio Luis Ramirez, 25, 821 Broadway S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $46.22. Fees $75.

Thomas J Young, 60, 203 North St., Osco, IL. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $280.

Oct. 19

Dominic Michael Modderman, 23, 2875 NE Vine Maple Loop, Yachats, OR. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 73 days served. Fees $130.

Jennifer Lynn Daniels, 32, 3701 University Ave., Williston, ND. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $75.

Randi Lynn Laumbach, 41, 1821 NW 82nd, Lawton, OK. Count 1: Drugs – second-degree felony – possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 48 months, stayed for four years. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $580.

Bryan Alberto Martinez Perez, 32, 4413 Slater Rd., Eagan. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $200. Count 2: Drugs – Marijuana in motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 3: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Emily Barbara Nagel, 25, 2201 Blaisdell Ave., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 103/70. Fees $480. Count 2: Traffic – careless driving. Fees $480.

Jacob Ryan Zarda, 27, 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo, WI. Count 1: Traffic – over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $480.

Oct. 20

Caleb Garrett Gaard, 20, 1319 Foothill Blvd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Jesse Alan Manuel, 34, 1424 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Oct. 21

Marisa Cortez, 47, 501 Columbus Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver approaching intersection fails to yield to right of way. Fees $50.

Donald Vander Hale, 57, Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud. Count1: Obstruct legal process – interfere with Peach Officer. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served.

Leslie David Jones, 59, 514 Johnson St., Hartland. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor – possess schedule one, two, three or four – not small amount marijuana. Stay of adjudication. Local confinement for 58 days, credit for 58 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Lucas Alexander Quibell, 21, 1437 2nd Ave. S., Fargo, ND. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Juana Mendez Ramirez, 44, 819 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Sabrina Elizabeth Stotlar, 31, 811 3rd St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor – possession of a controlled substance. Stay of adjudication. Local confinement for 31 days, credit for 31 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed.

Heide Christine Fredricks, 53, 807 9th St. E., Albert Lea. 7/15/20 offense. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 12 months and one day. Stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 71 days, credit for 71 days served. Fees $205. 2/9/21 offense. Count 1: Drugs – possession of heroin – fifth degree felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Drugs – possession of clonazepam – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 12 months and one day. Stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 67 days, credit for 67 days served. Fees $205.Concurrent with other case. 6/28/22 offense. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 12 months and one day. Stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 56 days, credit for 56 days served. Fees $205. Concurrent with other case.

Trevor Lee Maser, 27, 19399 546th Ave., Austin. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for four days served. Fees $130.

Rocky Marciano Martinez, 45, 601 W. Fountain St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fishing – take or possess fish over limit. Wildlife restitution $325. Fees $1,405.

Isida Bautista Cacari, 33, No address. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – felony – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – felony – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 36 months, stayed for six years. Local confinement for 180 days, credit for 156 days served.. Supervised probation for six years. Fees $230. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Nicole Leigh Brooks, 31, 121 Elizabeth Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

James Robert Hayes, 29, 801 E. 18th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Colton Jacob Rapp, 26, 9641 N. Ambassador Dr., Kansas City, MO. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 105/70. Fees $380.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.