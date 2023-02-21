Court dispositions: Oct. 24-26, 2022 Published 3:09 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Oct. 24

Michael Christopher Avritt, 31, 211 E. Main St., Myrtle. Count 1: Unlawful deposit of garbage. Fees $180.

Email newsletter signup

Anthony Nick Barela, 32, 1214 Wedgewood Rd., Albert Lea. 8/6/20 offense. Count 1: Drive by shooting — felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Second-degree felony assault with a dangerous weapon. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 20 months. 1/31/21 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault – victim one – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 198 days, credit for 198 days served. Count 2: Domestic assault – victim two – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Fifth-degree assault – victim one – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Arycka Ranae Clark, 25, 4239 Webber Pkwy., Minneapolis. 8/9/21 offense. Count 1: Drugs – third-degree drug sale – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 21 months, stayed for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $205. Count 2: Child endangerment – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Child endangerment – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Child endangerment – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. 11/12/21 offense. Count 1: Ineligible to possess firearm or ammunition – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Negligent storage of firearm – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Katelyn Ariel Frahm, 33, 365 2nd Ave. NE., Wells. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $180. Fees $155.

Anthony Nick Barela, 32, 1214 Wedgewood Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 60 days, credit for 60 days served. Fees $75.

Ashante Lynn Sampson, 22, 1904 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Salam Sultan Salem Kltham Alkhyeli, 35, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, OA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Joshua Scott Leithe, 43, 642 Hillside Dr., Eagan. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Oct. 25

Kristin Marie Anderson, 37, 230 3rd St. NE, Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Probation for one year. Fees $255.

Alyssa Reye Barrientos, 30, 1509 Edina Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Arycka Ranae Clark, 25, 4239 Webber Pkwy., Minneapolis. 8/12/21 offense. Count 1: Drugs – first-degree drug sale – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 85 months. 9/30/21 offense. Count 2: Drugs – cause or permit child or vulnerable adult to ingest, inhale or be exposed to meth. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stayed for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Count 3: Child endangerment – gross misdemeanor. Guilty, no sentence pronounced. Count 4: Drugs – cause or permit child or vulnerable adult to ingest, inhale or be exposed to meth. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stayed for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Count 5: Child endangerment – gross misdemeanor. Guilty, no sentence pronounced.

Jose Guadalupe Garza, 51, 210 E. Front St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 365 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $580. Count 2: Traffic – driver must cary proof of insurance. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic collision – collision with unattended vehicle. Dismissed.

Jeffrey Dean Hall, 60, 1117 Plainview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Christina Rae Jensen, 35, PO Box 41, Clarks Grove. Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs – not marijuana. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $455. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days.

Be Lay, 29, 48 Hawthorne Ave. W., St. Paul. Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 180 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Drivers’ licenses – instruction permit violation – persons 18 years or older – requirements.

Donicio Jeremiah Madrigal, 43, 1201 Foothills Circle., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 91 days, credit for 74 days served. Fees $130. Count 2: Obstruct legal process – interfere with Peace Officer. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Melissa Danjog Behle, 34, 23359 640th Ave., Alden. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 176 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $980. Count 3: Traffic – speeding 53/30. Dismissed.

Dylan James Droupa, 29, 716 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Angel Alexis Martinez, 25, 902 13th Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 180 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $605. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 65/45. Dismissed.

Otoniel Tanguma, 39, 920 Front St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Juan Antonio Vazquez Cruz, 33, 713 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 44/30. Fees $50.

Oct. 26

Jesse Adam Antiel, 22, 721 Minnesota Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 88 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for six months. Fees $180.

Jared Richard Attig, 34, WeCovery, Owatonna. Count 1: Drugs – third-degree felony drug possession. Dismissed. Count 2: Drugs – fifth-degree felony drug possession of a controlled substance. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150.

Donald Loren Bierman Jr., 58, 2013 Highland Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Third-degree felony assault. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 54 days, credit for 54 days served. Fees $130.

Arycka Renae Clark, 25, 4239 Webber Pkwy., Minneapolis. 11/1/18 offense. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $75. Sentence to service for 40 hours. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 12 months and one day, stayed for five years.

Clifton Lee Duzan, 36, 408 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Torrance Deshante Elion, 52, OID 208935, Faribault. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 19 months. Count 2: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Dismissed.

Tyler Allan Murphy, 22, 321 Sibley Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 30 days, stay for 30 days. Supervised probation for six months. Fees $130.

Tienson Aitaro, 26, 215 E. 5th St., Fairmont. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Matthew Thomas Blair, 53, 1309 Rapids St., Adel, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 93/70. Fees $220.

Chase Daniel Dale, 38, 4115 32nd St. NE, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Bruce Alan Nelson, 50, 845 Myer Dr. NE, Owatonna. Count 1: Traffic – over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $380.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.