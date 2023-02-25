Court dispositions: Oct. 26-Nov. 4 Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Oct. 26

Jose Adilio Santamaria Espana, 43, 3017 S. Clergern St., Oklahoma City, OK. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Jesse Scott Ward, 45, 108 W. North St., Manly, IA. Count 1: Traffic – no insurance driver. Fees $280.

Courtney Devon-Lee Williams, 32, 401 6th Ave. W., Ellendale. Count 1: Drugs – possession of ten grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin – third-degree felony. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served. Fees $150. Count 2: Drugs – possession of oxycodone – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Oct. 27

Kathleen May Lindo, 36, 111 Hillside Dr., Wheeler, WI. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 177 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $680. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Calvin James Lloyd Myhre, 26, 16432 310th St., Mason City, IA. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $405. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Elizabeth Jean Silva, 24, 2302 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Registration – no plates or insignia registered. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $200.

Drake Allan Bullis, 23, 205 Park St., Freeborn. Count 1: Felony assault – fourth-degree – Peace Officer. Dismissed. Count 2: Obstruct legal process – interfere with Peace Officer – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 363 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $405. Count 3: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 88 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $50.

Victor Joseph Savick, 77, 704 Lakeshore Dr., Freeborn. Count 1: Misdemeanor harassment – restraining order – violate. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Probation for one year. Fees $355.

Amanda Marie Seefeldt, 40, 811 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Zachery Carlyle Vangen, 30, 601 William St., Hartland. Count 1: Possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stayed for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 13 days, credit for 13 days served. Fees $580. Count 2: Carry/possess pistol without permit in a vehicle or public place – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Oct. 28

Roel Gallardo, 47, 776 Ave. NW, Wells. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Armando Cleto Portugal, 47, 2231 Bombai Ave., Dallas, TX. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Neil Kenneth Debuse, 55, 225 Prairie View Dr., West Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Robert Nathan Gilmar Landry, 31, 640 Tyler Rd. S., Red Wing. Count 1: Traffic – open bottle – 18 or older (passenger). Fees $180.

Marlon Eduardo Martinez Lopez, 29, 1020 Lawson Ave. E., Saint Paul. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Tum Hans Mwaipop, 29, 15301 Monks Ave., Mankato. Count 1 Traffic – speeding 111/70. Fees $380.

Oct. 31

Jeremy Ryan Young, 30, 418 Pillsbury Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed when conditions met. Monitoring for six months. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Dismissed when conditions met. Monitoring for six months.

Nov. 1

Jonathan Michael Boyd, 45, no current address. Count 1: Drugs – felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months, stayed for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 45 days, credit for 45 days served. Fees $130.

Kelly Ann Wallerich, 55, 25264 County Road 10, Wabasha. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 91/70. Fees $220.

Nov. 2

Yariela Danixa Avritt, 29, 337 High St., Emmons. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Logan James Busall, 19, 1503 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Count 2: Drugs – fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, marijuana – felony. Dismissed.

Torrance Deshante Elion, 52, MCF Faribault. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 19 months. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Dismissed.

Morning Star Octaviana Kyriss, 45, 1530 Tamarack St., Sweet Home, OR. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Trenton Allen Lester, 22, 1330 Crestview Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Damage to property – fourth-degree intentional damage – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 30 days, stay for 30 days. Probation for one year. Fees $180.

Victoria Ann Rivera Lopez, 35, 715 S. Broadway Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – Second-degree sale of ten grams or more – a narcotic other than heroin within 90-day period – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 88 months. Fees $130.

Nathaniel Isaiah Rojas, 25, 89060 220th St., Albert Lea. 12/12/19 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day. Count 2: Registration – operate vehicle with expired registration. Dismissed. 7/17/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $205.

Tony Lee Quickstad, 46, 498 Main St. E., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Domestic assault. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 84 days, credit for six days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $380.

Daniel Peter Rysavy, 34, 2403 16th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Fees $280. Stay of adjudication. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $275.

Gordon Alan Stout, 57, 201 Central Ave. S., Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Denis Armadno Carrasco Dubon, 31, 1473 Campbell Rd., Houston, TX. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Andres Eliodoro Castro Pineda, 24, 504 5th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 101/70. Fees $380.

Axel Xavier Christensen, 19, 815 S. Broadway Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – basic speed exceeds limit 70/50. Fees $220.

Deviany Del Angel, 32, 509 Triangle Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Tanner Keith Escherich, 25, 3255 Coachman Rd., Eagan. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Juan Carlos Perez-Dejesus, 42, 2322 Clayton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Jennifer Lynn Repinski, 45, 1409 Grant St., Tomah, WI. Count 1: Traffic – No insurance, owner. Fees $280.

Kenneth M Sizwe St. Julien Xaba, 31, 5147 Drew Ave. N., Brooklyn Center. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Nov. 3

Stephanie Ann Belmore, 40, 2609 16th Ave., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driver involved fails to stop for collision. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $180. Count 4: Traffic – failure to stop at stop signs or lines at entrance to through highway. Dismissed.

Justin Patrcik John Clack, 35, 919 Front St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 87 days, credit for three days served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $290.

Gregory Dean Green, 62, 1716 5th St. SW, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $190. Count 2: Registration – unregistered – certificate revoked. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Kaylee May Hall, 30, 244 E. 5th St., Red Wing. Count 1: Issue dishonored check. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Benjamin David Johnson, 28, 2356 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 47 days, credit for 13 days served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 47 days, credit for 13 days served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $180.

Joseph Manasseh Johnson, 29, 833 S. Broadway, Albert Lea. Count 1: Overwork/mistreat animals – deprive food/shelter. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 36 days served. Serve as work release. Restitution $3,002.02. Fees $130. Count 2: Overwork/mistreat animals – deprive food/shelter. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 36 days served. Serve as work release. Restitution $3,002.02. Fees $130. Count 3: Overwork/mistreat animals – cruelty. Acquitted.

Jennifer Marie Klassen, 38, 919 Front St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 89 days, credit for one day served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $180.

Ruth Marina Perales, 43, 1917 2nd Ave., SE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – collision with unattended vehicle. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $230.

Jamie Ray Rocha, 45, PO Box 152, Biwabik. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 2: Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $390.

Dean Allen Thordor, 48, PO Box 518, Hayward. Count 1: Stalking – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Violation of an order for protection – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 30 months. Fees $130. Count 3: Violation of an order for protection – felony. Dismissed.

Damian Javier Velazquez, 19, 516 Wedgemore Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 87 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $205.

Susan Luanne McDonough, 72, 2843 80th St. SW, Montrose. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 97/70. Fees $280.

Dane Adam Sorensen, 34, 9 Elm St., Kensett, IA. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Nov. 4

Brock James Barrientos, 20, 819 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Harassment restraining order violation – felony. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 357 days, credit for eight days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.