CP 023-MOL-006 Published 5:13 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE is hereby given that SEALED PROPOSALS will be received until 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, by the Board of County Commissioners at the Office of the County Engineer, 3300 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007, at which time the proposals will be opened. Proposals will be considered at the County Board meeting on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, for the following project:

PROJECT NO:

CP 023-MOL-006

LOCATION:

Mill Bituminous Surface, Bituminous Overlay with Pavement Markings and Aggregate Shoulders on CSAH 6 from CSAH 29 and the north county line, CSAH 34 from CSAH 1 to CSAH 13, CSAH 13 culvert 24J71 located 2 miles west of Glenville, Mn. and County Road 81 from CSAH 13 to north city limits of Glenville Mn. LENGTH: 10.5 miles

The major items of work are approximately: 2232.504, MILL BITUMINOUS SURFACE

(1.5”), S Y, 95785; 2232.504, MILL BITUMINOUS SURFACE

(2.0”), S Y, 51810; 2360.509, TYPE SP 12.5 WEARING COURSE MIXTURE (2,C), TON, 18275; 2360.509, TYPE SP 9.5 WEARING COURSEMIXTURE (2,C), TON, 15200; 2582.503, 4” SOLID LINE MULTI-COMPONENT, L F, 19430; 2582.503, 6” SOLID LINE MULTI-COMPONENT, L F, 105375;

Proposals, Plans and Specifications are available at: Freeborn County Engineer’s Office, 3300 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007. Cost $35.00 (non-refundable incl. tax). Plans and Proposals may be downloaded for no charge from Freeborn County’s web site. Go to https://egram.co.freeborn.mn.us/oneoffice/ to request access. Bids must be sealed, identified on the envelope and accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond or Certified Check in an amount equal to at least 5% of the total bid made payable to the Auditor/Treasurer of Freeborn County. The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities therein.

Philip Wacholz P.E.

Freeborn County

County Engineer

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 22, Mar. 1 and 8, 2023

CP 023-MOL-006