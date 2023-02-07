Diane M. Meyer

On February 4, 2023 Diane Marie (Janowitz) Meyer passed away surrounded by family at her home in Amboy, MN. She was 62.

Diane was born July 16, 1960. She graduated from New Richland-Hartland High School, worked at Vivian’s Cafe in Hartland, Corrugated Box Company in Mankato, was a fabulous Day Care Provider, CNA, and finally worked at Wakefield Pork for over 20 years. On June 24, 1978 she married Danny (Whitey) Meyer. They raised two daughters, Leah Marie and Tina Danielle.

Diane had a passion for kiddos, especially her grandchildren. She collected old toys and enjoyed reading, shopping, and hanging out with her friends – especially the Friday night group.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents Lois and Melvin Janowitz and father-in-law Donald Meyer. She is survived by her husband Danny Meyer, their children Leah (Meyer) and husband Casey Walters, Tina (Meyer) and her husband Dusty Riley, and her grandchildren Jackson, Wyatt, Mason, Madelyn, and Benjamin.

Memorial services will be held at Jackson Lake Lutheran Church in Amboy on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11am. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 8, at Jackson Lake Lutheran Church from 4-7pm and one hour prior to the service at church. Inurnment will be at Hartland Cemetery at a later date.

Donations can be made to American Cancer Society, Jackson Lake Lutheran Church, Amboy Fire Department, or the Hartland Cemetery Fund.