Dolores Louise Johnson

Dolores Louise (Bond) Johnson, age 95, passed away February 9, 2023. Funeral Service will be held at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home on Monday February 13, at 1:30pm. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Tom Ebert will officiate.

Dolores Johnson was born May 21, 1927 to Sydney and Marie (Fletcher) Bond in Banff, Alberta, Canada. She attended school in Banff until age 12, when she moved to Vancouver Island. As a child, she spent her summer in Lake Louise where her grandparents owned The Triangle Inn. On November 14, 1944 she was united in marriage to John R. Johnson in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. In 1946, the couple moved to Glenville, Minnesota, where they farmed for over 30 years. Dolores enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with her family. She was the best mother, grandmother, and great grandmother you could have.

Dolores is survived by her son Terry (Phyllis) Johnson; daughter Carol Walls; 8 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren; brother Bill Hopkins and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband John; parents Sydney and Marie Bond; brothers Sydney Bond, Leonard Bond and John Hopkins; and son-in-law John Walls.