Dorothy “Nadine” Moller, 90, of Albert Lea, MN passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea, MN.

Nadine was born on April 22, 1932 to LeBert and Mae (Campbell) Conley in Albert Lea, MN. She was raised on the family farm in Hayward, MN and attended country school just down the hill from her home and later graduated from Albert Lea High School. While attending school and following her graduation Nadine enjoyed waitressing at a local soda shop. She was united in marriage to Keith Register; together they raised seven children and later divorced. She then wed Reuben Moller at the Little Brown Church and they were blessed with one son.

Nadine worked at various businesses in the Albert Lea area, but following her retirement she returned to her love of baking sweet treats at Trails Travel Center in Albert Lea; her apple fritter bread was a desired delicacy. With a true passion for baking, Nadine’s recipes were famous and not duplicated as they often included a dash of this and a pinch of that, making them one of a kind. Known for her delicious apple pie, it was a hot commodity at the local farmers market, and if you were not there early to purchase one, you missed out. Holidays host memories of creating Christmas ornaments and baking and decorating sugar cookies with her grandchildren for holiday gatherings. Nadine never missed the opportunity to partake in a family picnic, whether it be at a local park or in the backyard where watermelon and fried chicken were top menu items. She also had a garden with a variety of vegetable that she canned for her family to enjoy throughout the year.

Email newsletter signup

Family was Nadine’s greatest blessing in life, she adored her role as grandma and cherished every moment she shared with her grandchildren. Her grandchildren have treasured memories of sleepovers, trick-or-treating in the neighborhood and the favorite “toy room” with a large chalkboard on the wall. Nadine loved deeply for not only her own family, but of so many who were not her family; she had an open door for anyone. A full jar of chocolate chip cookies were always on her counter for anyone to enjoy, accompanied with a loving and caring conversation and a hot cup of coffee. She didn’t just talk the talk, but she walked the walk and her caring and graceful charm will be missed by all those who loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dorothy “Dotti” (Steve) Honsey, Kenn (Lori) Register, Gene (Jamie) Register, David (Kathy) Register, Gary (Carmen) Register, Joni (Jeff Nelson) Cline, Gail (Daniel) Thorpe, and Jay Moller; 18 grandchildren, including her most treasured grandson, Mike Witter; 38 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren, with another on the way in August; sister, Bernice Ashpole; and many nieces and nephews.

Nadine was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Keith Register and Reuben Moller; grandson, Josh Honsey; sisters, LaVonne (Paul) Williams and Carol Conley; brother, Richard “Dick” Conley; and special aunt, Hazel Campbell.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor Kent Otterman will officiate. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Lakewood Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.