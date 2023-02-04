Duplicate bridge results given

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

By Submitted

Duplicate Bridge is played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center. Players came from Mason City, Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Blue Earth. On Tuesday, four full tables played, while nine teams played Wednesday.

Tuesday winners:

  • First: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan
  • Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
  • Third/Fourth tie: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; Gail Schmidt and Edna Knobbe

Wednesday winners:

  • First: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
  • Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
  • Third/Fourth tie: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

Email newsletter signup

More News

‘A risk that paid off’: Arts Initiative celebrates 10 years

Sports Memories: Albert Lea dance team takes 4th in Big Nine tourney

Across the Pastor’s Desk: He is safe in repentance, faith

Standout Student: Dominick Schorn

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections