Duplicate bridge results given
Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 3, 2023
Duplicate Bridge is played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center. Players came from Mason City, Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Blue Earth. On Tuesday, four full tables played, while nine teams played Wednesday.
Tuesday winners:
- First: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan
- Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
- Third/Fourth tie: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; Gail Schmidt and Edna Knobbe
Wednesday winners:
- First: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
- Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
- Third/Fourth tie: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan