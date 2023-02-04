Duplicate bridge results given Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

Duplicate Bridge is played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center. Players came from Mason City, Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Blue Earth. On Tuesday, four full tables played, while nine teams played Wednesday.

Tuesday winners:

First: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third/Fourth tie: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; Gail Schmidt and Edna Knobbe

Wednesday winners:

First: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Third/Fourth tie: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan