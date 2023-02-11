Duplicate bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

By Submitted

Duplicate bridge is played every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Austin Senior Center.

Tuesday winners this week were the following:

  • First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
  • Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Sievers
  • Fourth: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Wednesday winners were the following:

  • First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
  • Second: Larry Crowe and Dave Lilamon
  • Third: Romelle Enderson and Ron Peters
  • Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
  • Fifth: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

Email newsletter signup

More News

Sports Memories: Jaycees hand out over $2K in annual snowmobile races

Updates from Upperclassmen: ALHS One Act performs ‘These Shining Lives’

Albert Lea Civic Music announces date for the 2023 music scholarship auditions

Standout Student: Jennave Gomez

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections