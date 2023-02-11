Duplicate bridge winners announced Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

Duplicate bridge is played every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Austin Senior Center.

Tuesday winners this week were the following:

First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Sievers

Fourth: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

Wednesday winners were the following:

First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second: Larry Crowe and Dave Lilamon

Third: Romelle Enderson and Ron Peters

Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Fifth: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan