Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 10, 2023
Duplicate bridge is played every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Austin Senior Center.
Tuesday winners this week were the following:
- First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
- Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Sievers
- Fourth: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan
Wednesday winners were the following:
- First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
- Second: Larry Crowe and Dave Lilamon
- Third: Romelle Enderson and Ron Peters
- Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
- Fifth: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan