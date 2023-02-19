Elaine (Sorum) Wabbel

Elaine Dale Wabbel departed to her heavenly home early Saturday morning, February 11, 2023, after a courageous fight with cancer. She passed peacefully in her sleep with family by her side. Born on October 16, 1959, she was the oldest child of Paul and Nancy (McGee) Sorum. She grew up on the family farm in rural Glenville, Minnesota alongside siblings, Russell and Ellen.

After graduating from St. Olaf College in 1984, she moved to Pahrump, Nevada and began her 30-year career with the Nye County School District, impacting the lives of many students at Pahrump Valley High School. Elaine primarily taught science until 2005 when she transitioned to serving as assistant principal before her retirement in 2014.

Elaine married the love of her life, Gus, in 1987 and raised three children. Among her many accomplishments were obtaining a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from UNLV and assisting with her husband’s ministry for over 20 years. She loved a good story-in addition to being fond of films; she was an avid reader, nature lover, accomplished vocalist, and wine connoisseur. She enjoyed fine dining, gourmet cooking, traveling, the beach, but most of all spending time with her husband. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Elaine was strong-willed, consistent, and practiced tough love. She will be missed by many.

Email newsletter signup

Elaine is preceded in death by son Jesse Wabbel, mother Nancy Sorum, and husband Harold (Gus) Wabbel. She is survived by her father Paul Sorum, brother Russell Sorum, sister Ellen Lewis (Terry), daughter Geneil White (Larky), and son Matthew Wabbel as well as five grandchildren: Nathan Wabbel, Larky White III, Jesse L. Wabbel, Matthew P. Wabbel, and Gracelynn Wabbel.

For those who wish to honor her memory, a service is scheduled at the Pahrump Family Mortuary Friday, February 24th at 11 am following a 10 am viewing.