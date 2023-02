ELECTION MEETING Published 5:16 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Annual Meeting

and Election

Notice is hereby given to voters of Freeman Township Annual Meeting will be held on March 14th at 4:00 p.m. Election of a Supervisor for a 3 year term and

a Treasurer for a 2 year term. Polls open following close of Annual Meeting until 8:00 p.m. Adverse weather date is March 21st.

Lori J Reyerson

Freeman Township Clerk

