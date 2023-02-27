ELECTION TESTING Published 5:17 am Monday, February 27, 2023

PUBLICATION NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the Public Accuracy Test of the Optical Scan election tabulating equipment, to be used at the Bancroft Township Election to be held March 14, 2023 will be conducted in the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, Freeborn County Government Center, 411 Broadway Avenue South, Albert Lea, Minnesota at 10:00 am on Friday, March 3, 2023.

This public test is open to

the general public.

Statutory Authority:

MS 201.221; 203B.09; 204C.361; 204D.11 and 206.56.

Pat Martinson

County Auditor-Treasurer

Freeborn County, Minnesota

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 25, 2023

