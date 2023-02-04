EST/JOHNSURD, E.
Published 3:03 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Freeborn County
District Court
Third District
Court File Number:
24-PR-23-41
Case Type: Formal Unsupervised
In re the Estate of Eunice S. Johnsrud, Decedent
Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirship, and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice
to Creditors
It is ordered and notice is given that on February 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM a hearing will be held at – Freeborn County District Court, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007 for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of:
Marlene Vogelsang
PO Box 256.
Clarks Grove, MN 56016
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69).
If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred:
BY THE COURT:
/s/Christy Hormann
/S/District Court Judge
Rebecca S. Mittag –
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner/Personal Representative:
Allan L. Halvorsen
137 North Broadway –
PO Box 1009
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Attorney License No.: 219733
ahalvorsen@gshlawofc.com
507-373-1409
Albert Lea Tribune:
Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, 2023
EST/JOHNSRUD, E.