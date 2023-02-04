EST/JOHNSURD, E. Published 3:03 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Freeborn County

District Court

Third District

Court File Number:

24-PR-23-41

Case Type: Formal Unsupervised

In re the Estate of Eunice S. Johnsrud, Decedent

Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirship, and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice

to Creditors

It is ordered and notice is given that on February 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM a hearing will be held at – Freeborn County District Court, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007 for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of:

Marlene Vogelsang

PO Box 256.

Clarks Grove, MN 56016

as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69).

If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred:

BY THE COURT:

/s/Christy Hormann

/S/District Court Judge

Rebecca S. Mittag –

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner/Personal Representative:

Allan L. Halvorsen

137 North Broadway –

PO Box 1009

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Attorney License No.: 219733

ahalvorsen@gshlawofc.com

507-373-1409

Email newsletter signup

Albert Lea Tribune:

Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, 2023

EST/JOHNSRUD, E.