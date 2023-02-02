Evelyn A. Svenson

Evelyn Ann Svenson, age 100 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin. Evelyn Ann was born on the family farm near Myrtle, Minnesota on November 9, 1922, to Charles and Anna (Kos) Funfar. She attended country school, then attended Albert Lea High School. On June 22, 1941, Evelyn was united in marriage to Emil Hajek. The couple resided on a farm near Myrtle, Minnesota, where they farmed together and raised their two children. Evelyn and Emil shared 33 years. On July 22, 1978, she married Alvin Svenson. In addition to being a wonderful homemaker, Evelyn was also a home health aide. Later on, she drove cars for Medgaarden’s Southwest Sales in Austin. She loved farming, traveling, dining out, morning coffee with friends, and enjoyed a cold Coors Light. She also enjoyed trips to Gravity Storm Brewery, where she was a patron-owner. Evelyn belonged to the Bohemian Brick Hall, Glenville American Legion Auxiliary, and Royal Neighbors of America. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her daughter, Lana Hajek; grandsons, Allan (Bridget) Reml and Joseph Hajek; granddaughter, Ciara; great grandson, Liam; daughter-in-law, Janet Hajek; one sister, Arlene Hajek; nephew, Vincent (Nancy) Hajek and family; and special friends, Chris and Kim Baier, Jon Luna, Maggie Keenan Schoepski, Joed and Brian Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Anna Funfar; husband, Emil Hajek; husband, Alvin Svenson; son, Roman Hajek; nephew, Dave Hajek; and special friend, Roger Baier.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Rose Creek Enterprise Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Moments Hospice or the Bohemian Brick Hall in Myrtle, Minnesota, “Friends of the Bohemian Brick Hall.” Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.