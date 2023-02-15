Freeborn County Historical Museum announces matching fund campaign Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Anonymous donors support 75-year-old nonprofit by encouraging others to donate; will match new donations

Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village Executive Director Stephanie Kibler and Board of Directors President Jim Haney announced Wednesday that the nonprofit received a three-month $10,000 challenge grant from two anonymous donors. The grant will match dollar-for-dollar all donations from supporter’s March 1 through June 1.

“Whether it’s installing a remarkable exhibit of the highest quality, helping children experience history through tours and hands-on activities, or offering lectures and programming year round, everything that FCHM does is made possible by our loyal supporters,” Kibler said. “Their generosity of support in time and treasure makes it possible for us to continue to build the future by preserving the past. We are extremely grateful for our anonymous donors to invest in our organization in a way that encourages others to offer their support.”

Donations can be made online at fchmmn.org, by calling the museum with credit card information, by mail or by stopping in the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village is a nonprofit educational and cultural institution established in 1948, committed to building the future by preserving the past. It collects, preserves and tells the story of Freeborn County’s past through museum exhibits, research, collections, tours and educational programs. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave. The museum can be reached at 507-373-8003.