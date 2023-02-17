Freeborn County Republicans elect party leaders Published 8:48 am Friday, February 17, 2023

Nearly 100 Freeborn County Republicans met Thursday night to elect party leadership for the 2024 election cycle.

According to a press release, results were as follows:

Robert Hoffman, who has served as chairman since 2021, and who served as vice chairman from 2019-2021, was re-elected to a second term as chairman for the 2024 election cycle. According to the party release, Hoffman’s leadership was paramount to Republican successes in Freeborn County in 2022, and the party is ecstatic to be led for another two years by him.

Aaron Farris, who has served as deputy chairman since 2021, and who currently serves as chairman of both the Minnesota 1st Congressional District Republican Party and the CD 1 Young Republicans, was re-elected to a second term as deputy chairman for the 2024 election cycle.

Mandy Grzybowski, who was elected secretary in a special election in December 2022, was re-elected to a second term as secretary for the 2024 election cycle.

Kasey Wolters was elected as the new Freeborn County GOP treasurer for the 2024 election cycle.

Shannon Cox, who was elected in a special election in September 2021, was re-elected to a second term and will become the Freeborn County GOP’s senior vice chairman for the 2024 election cycle.

Lukas Severson, who served as a Freeborn County GOP vice chairman from February to August of 2021, will return as the Freeborn County GOP’s junior vice chairman for the 2024 election cycle.

“The Freeborn County GOP leadership team stands ready to continue leading Republicans to victory in Freeborn County and building upon the incredible margins Republican candidates have received consistently under the leadership of this exceptional team,” the release stated.