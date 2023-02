Girls’ summer softball registration approaching Published 5:58 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Registration for Albert Lea girls summer softball will be Monday, March 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Event Center at the Moose Lodge in Albert Lea. There will be teams forming in the 10U, 12U, 14U and high school age groups. For more information visit the Albert Lea Youth Softball Facebook page.