Glenville man injured in crash on County Road 46 Published 9:27 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

A Glenville man was injured Tuesday afternoon after a crash on Freeborn County Road 46 near the southbound Interstate 35 offramp.

Billy Estuardo Mayorga, 20, received injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. He was checked out at the scene but not transported to the hospital.

Authorities stated Robert Stuart Blansett, 52, of Wilburton, Oklahoma, went through the stop sign on the I-35 southbound offramp and collided with a westbound 2009 Jeep Compass driven by Mayorga at 2:32 p.m. on County Road 46.

The roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

The report stated both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The Albert Lea police and fire departments and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.