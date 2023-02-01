Hit-and-run crash and other reports Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday while the person’s vehicle was parked at Albert Lea High School.

1 arrested for driving after cancellation

Email newsletter signup

Police arrested Shepperd Law Robins Priestley, 32, for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday after a traffic stop at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Main Street.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Andrew Jackson, 41, on a Steele County warrant at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday at 2102 E. Main St.