Hit-and-run crash leads to chase and other reports Published 9:28 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Police arrested a juvenile after a reported hit-and-run crash at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday on Eberhart Street for stolen vehicle, fleeing on foot, leaving the scene of a crash and fourth-degree assault. A formal complaint was also expected for another juvenile for stolen vehicle, fleeing on foot and leaving the scene.

Forged check reported

A forged check was reported at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday at 1723 W. Main St.

1 turns self in on warrant

Todd Alan Rietveld turned himself in on a warrant at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Lay Poe, 30, on a Ramsey County warrant at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 900th Avenue and Freeborn County Road 46.

Mailbox damaged

A mailbox was reported damaged at 8:04 a.m. Wednesday at 28442 890th Ave.