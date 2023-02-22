I Love to Read at St. Casimir’s School Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

With February being celebrated as National I Love to Read Month, St. Casimir’s School classroom teacher Camille Tewes outdid herself and turned the school into a castle. Yes, a castle.

Building upon the school’s 2022-2023 theme of “Armor of God,” Tewes chose the reading theme of “Kingdom of Books” and invited the students to arm themselves with the knowledge gained by reading. Tewes also created a month-long calendar of reading — themed challenges and activities and invited the entire student body to participate. The calendar included activities such as D.E.A.R. time (Drop Everything and Read), Mystery Readers and Decorate a Bookmark in which the students were challenged to create a bookmark worthy of a Caldecott medal.